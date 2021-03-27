Spl teams to prosecute traffic violators in city on Holi: Cops

New Delhi: In view of Holi, the Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of motorists and special checking teams will also be deployed at major intersections to detect and prosecute traffic violators. The traffic police has appealed to all motorists to avoid traffic violations and urged people to follow government directives and not celebrate the upcoming festivals at public places.

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists on roads and strict action will be taken against those found indulging in drunken driving, performing stunts on two-wheelers, riding without helmets, over-speeding, jumping the red light, dangerous driving or any other traffic violations, according to the traffic police.

"Special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violations. Special traffic police checking teams, along with PCR and local police teams, will be stationed on various roads and strategic locations all over Delhi to check drunken driving, red-light jumping and other violations. Radar guns will be deployed at various vulnerable roads to check incidents of over-speeding," JCP (Traffic) Meenu Choudhary said.