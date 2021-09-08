Spl summary revision of Delhi electoral roll to start from November 1

New Delhi: The special summary revision of Delhi's electoral roll with January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date will begin from November 1, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Tuesday.



Also, a "permanent media cell" has been set up at the Delhi CEO Office, according to the directions of the Election Commission, to disseminate information to the media regularly, officials said.

The Election Commission has directed that

permanent media cells be set up in all CEO offices at state and Union Territory levels, the

Delhi CEO Office said in a statement.

"A media cell has been set up as per the directions of the Election Commission of India. A Group 'A' officer of

Delhi Government, Kaanchan Azad, who is deputy director in DIP (Directorate of Information and Publicity) has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (Media) in the CEO Office," it said.