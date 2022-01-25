Spl Home Guard ends life after killing son

KOLKATA: A Special Home Guard posted in Purulia murdered his six-year-old son and later committed suicide after an altercation with his wife.



The incident took place at the Belguma Police Lines in Purulia. Police recovered the bodies on Monday morning from his quarter and sent those for autopsy.

According to sources, the home guard, identified as Hemanta Hembram, was a Maoist squad leader. His wife was also involved in Maoist activity.

Both of them had surrendered before the cops in Purulia during 2013.

Later, both of them were appointed as Special Home Guards. Since then they have been residing at the police lines.

Six years ago, His wife gave birth to their son Somjit Hembram.

It had been alleged that Hemanta often used to get involved in an altercation with his wife.

On Sunday night again an altercation broke out and suddenly Hemanta attacked his wife. She somehow managed to flee from the spot.

After that Hemanta hacked his son to death.

After murdering his son, Hemanta slit his throat and committed suicide.

On Monday morning the incident came to light and cops from Tamna police station recovered the bodies.

A probe has been started to find out the cause behind Hemanta's act.

Investigation into the matter is underway.