Spl drive for summary revision of electoral roll in East Delhi

New Delhi: Under the Special Summary Revision, 2021 of electoral roll the process of which is underway in East district of the Capital is focussing on Transgender colonies and night shelters — a move to include more new voters, according to reports.



The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi had initiated a Special Summary Revision, 2021 of electoral rolls in November, 2020 to enrol more new voters and make corrections (if any) of existing voters.

The enrolment of new voters and correction in existing voters are the key focus areas of the Revision. The special camp set up in East Delhi is targeting night shelters and transgender colonies under their 'new enrolment'.

"The primary objective of the special summary revision – 2021 is to include newly eligible voters, who have completed or will be completing age of 18 on or before January 1, 2021. Another objective is to give opportunities for correction in electors' particulars and also to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the Electoral Roll," senior officials of the electoral office were quoted as saying, according to media reports. The deadline for application has been set as December 15, 2020 and those applicants who attain the age of 18 by January 1, 2021 are eligible. The BLOs of six Assembly constituencies are also visiting houses for new enrollment.