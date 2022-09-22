Spl Cell seizes one of the biggest consignments of heroin worth Rs 1,725 cr

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has seized one of the biggest consignments of heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore in the international market from Mumbai's Nhava Sheva Port, the officials informed on Wednesday. The container was loaded with approximately 22 tons of liquorice coated with heroin.



"The container was transported to Delhi. This seizure indicates how 'narco terror' is impacting our country and international players are using different methodologies to push drugs into our country," Special Commissioner of Police Special Cell, HGS Dhaliwal said. According to the Special Cell, this is the same module which was busted a couple of weeks ago when 2 Afghan nationals Mustafa Stanikza (23) and Rahimullah Rahim (44) were arrested.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the duo works for a known drug lord operating from overseas.

During further investigation, it was indicated that another container has already reached India via the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran-Dubai route. It was also found that the recovered container was grounded for over a year at the Nhava Sheva Port.

Special CP also said that to verify the information, a search warrant for the consignment was obtained from the court and on September 16 a team of the Special Cell was sent to Mumbai. The set of officers while investigating previous cases involving large contraband consignments, had developed a temperament for thoroughly examining such large consignments having drugs in concealed form.

It was learnt during the preliminary examination by the authorities the entire consignment had already been checked and in the process, the bags of the consignment had got damaged and the Licorice roots were lying inside the container.