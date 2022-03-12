Spl Cell nab two gang shooters for Ggm ex-councillor's killing

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Friday claimed that they had solved the brutal double murder case where a former Gurugram councillor and his brother were shot dead in broad daylight a few weeks ago. Officials said that they had arrested two sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi, Lawrence Bishnoi and Naresh Sethi gang in the case, who had allegedly admitted to having killed the duo in later February in Gurugram.



The ex-councillor was Surjit Singh Thakran, 39, and his brother who was shot dead along with him was Paramjit, 36. The attackers had arrived in two motorcycles and pumped as many as 30 bullets into the siblings before fleeing.

The two brothers were known to be involved in the liquor business.

After arresting Vikas Kant (21) and Hoshiyar aka Rinku (29), the Special Cell here said that they had been sent to kill the former councillor by one Ajay Jaildar because of purported personal enmity with a gang the victims were allegedly close to.

Both the arrested accused are from Haryana and the police said they also recovered 2 pistols and 8 live bullets from their possession after arresting them near Dwarka on the basis of a secret tip-off.

The Special Cell was roped in in the case after it had come to light, they said. "These two accused persons along with their remaining absconding associates were involved in the sensational double murder case of two siblings Paramjit and Surjit, committed in Khor Village, Gurugram on February 25", DCP Special Cell Sanjeev Yadav said.

Both the accused were interrogated during which it came to notice that the entire criminal plot of double murder was designed and executed by Ajay Jaildar who got logistics, weaponry and manpower support from Kala Jathedi- Lawrence Bishnoi-Naresh Sethi and Goldy Brar gang, Yadav said.

Officials said that both the deceased siblings were close associates of jailed gangster Kaushal and they had a rivalry with Ajay Jaildar of their village. It also came to the surface that the incident was carried out over the issue of establishing supremacy in the liquor business, Yadav also said.

During the interrogation, it was also revealed that two teams of accused persons, including both the arrested accused persons and their co-associate gang about 7-8 members, reached village Khor, where the team consisting of Hoshiyar, Vikas and Gangaram fired at Surjit and murdered him whereas another team of assailants fired at Paramjit and murdered him.

While the assailants were firing bullets at their targets, one shooter of Goldy Brar also got injured due to their bullet.

Both the murders were committed by the assailants within the distance of 400-500 meters in a pre-planned manner after which all assailants fled the spot and kept hiding at different secluded places in Haryana, Delhi and U.P on the directions of their gang leaders, officials said.