Spl Cell finds ph exchanges evading intel agency checks

New delhi: Delhi Police has said that several telephone exchanges are running illegally in Delhi-NCR. Investigators also suspect that through these exchanges an enemy country can contact their counterparts in the country and also can extract valuable information.



In one of the cases, Delhi Police busted one such exchange in the Daryaganj area. According to police, in the last few, days credible information was being received through secret sources that one Nawab Saeed and his associates are engaged in running illegal telephone exchanges in Delhi-NCR and other parts of India.

"These illegal telephone exchanges are being established by using SIM boxes, lease lines, mobile phone connections procured based on fake IDs and other illegal telecommunication devices," the official said. According to police, It has come notice that Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls are generated from abroad and these VolP calls land in these illegal telephone exchanges through lease lines and by using the SIM Boxes and other illegal telecommunication devices, the VolP calls are converted into Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM).

"By this means, (illegal telephonic exchange) Indian legal Gateways are bypassed by these fraudsters, thereby causing huge revenue loss to Government Exchequer, thus violating the laws of Indian Telegraphic Act and other sections of law of Indian Penal Code," the official said.

Further, no surveillance is possible on these illegal telephone exchanges by Indian Security Agencies, as they bypass the legal gateways. It is also suspected that these illegal telephonic exchanges might be used by enemy countries to communicate with their counterparts in India and in extracting valuable, confidential information related to the Security of the State.

As per police, after receiving the information, they also shared a tip off to Ankit Shukla, ADG (Security), Department Of Telecommunication and Ziaur Rahman AD (Security), Department Of Telecommunication. Both of them also joined the proceeding. The team of Special Cell further conducted the raid at the spot and found one Abdul Razzak.

On cursory interrogation, he told that equipment at this premises are installed and owned by Nawab Saeed and his associates and he visits this premises to check power connections, once a day as per the instructions of Nawab Saeed. "He also told that Nawab Saeed also visits the premises once a month to check the equipment. Based on investigations done by a team of DOT officials regarding active equipment found at the site, it was established that the setup is illegally routing international calls to India," the official said.

Police said the following setup was bypassing the legal international and national call gateways of India. "In this manner, a huge number of calls went unmonitored by the Law enforcement agencies in India and has compromised the national security of India. The accused was bypassing the legal international gateways and causing financial loss to the Government of India," the official said.