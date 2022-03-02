Spl Cell arrests wanted criminal from Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang

new delhi: The Special Cell (Counter Intelligence Unit) of the Delhi Police nabbed a wanted criminal who was involved in over four dozens of heinous crimes, the officials informed on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Virender Pratap (28) aka Kala Rana aka Tiger, a resident of Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Manishi Chandra said. He was arrested from IGI airport after he was apprehended in Thailand.



Kala Rana was a proclaimed offender in multiple cases, and with his arrest, the Delhi Police neutralised 'one arm' of the transcontinental cartel operating from North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

He was also carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest declared by the Haryana Police. In this case, he along with his associates had barged into a jeweller's shop in Ambala, Haryana and while committing dacoity, had killed a manager of the shop by shooting him dead. He was an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi-Sandeep aka Kala Jathedi, Chandra mentioned. Virender Pratap's entry into the world of crime began with his friendship with his friend Monu Rana, a resident of Ambala, Haryana.

Monu was an active member of Student Organisation of Punjab University, a brainchild of Lawrence Bishnoi, and was a rival of Bhuppi Rana, belonging to a rival student group of Punjab University. In 2014, he, along with Monu Rana, had executed a murder in this ongoing rivalry. While in jail, he became close friends with Sampat Nehra, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Chandra

also said. Virender came to the notice in 2017, when he along with Sampat Nehra and others, had opened fire on Rajender aka Raja, brother of Ex-MLA Dilbag Singh.