Spl Cell arrests man wanted for 2 murders

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday said that it had arrested one Taj alias Chand Miyan — wanted for two murders in Delhi —from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district - finally nabbing the wanted accused who had been absconding arrest for more than six months.



Officials here said that both the murders were of the Khayala police station area - of which one was a revenge killing. The police said that the first murder was from last

year.

They added that Taj's brother was killed by one Ranjeet and his associate Saurabh over money troubles in a local satta (betting) racket in Rajouri Garden in 2009. Over ten years later, Taj and his associates attacked Saurabh and his associates brutally with baseball bats and beat him to death for revenge.

The second case against Taj was pertaining to the murder of a property dealer in Raghubir Nagar - by the name of Vinod Bhati. The police have so far revealed that this murder too was purportedly a revenge killing. They said that Bhati and his associates had allegedly killed one of Taj's uncles.

After tracking him for several months, the police were tipped off about his location in UP.

The police set a trap and arrested him from a bus stand in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. They said he admitted to fleeing from the cops and that he was hiding in Lucknow and Bahraich to evade

arrest.