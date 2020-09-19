Spl Cell arrests freelance scribe in OSA case

new delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday said they had arrested a freelance journalist under the Official Secrets Act. Police identified the arrested journalist as Rajeev Sharma, a resident of Pitampura in West Delhi. He has worked with various prominent newspapers and news agencies and has been arrested by the Special Cell.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that he was found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents. "Investigation of the case is in progress and further details will be shared in due course," the official said. Sharma was arrested on September 14.