Spl Cell arrest 1 Hawala operator for funding terror organisations

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell, in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and with the assistance of the Central agencies recently arrested a Hawala operator for funding of terror outlet LeT and Al Badr, police confirmed on Friday. They also said that the Hawala money from overseas was used for funding activities related to terrorism in Kashmir.



"The investigating team apprehended 48-year-old Mohd. Yaseen, a resident of Gali Nalbandan, Turkman Gate of Delhi, works as an agent in Hawala transactions related to the funding of terror outfits LeT and Al Badr. On August 17, 2022, Mohd Yasin gave around Rs 10 lakh to a terror operative Abdul Hamid Mir of J&K for further use in terrorist activities in J&K. In this regard, J&K Police registered a case on August 18, 2022, under sections 13/17/18/40 UA(P) Act, at Bus Stand police station, Jammu and Abdul Hamid Mir, a resident of Mendhar, Poonch, J&K has been arrested from Jammu Bus Stand along with the terror funding amount of Rs 10 lakh," Special Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal said.

With the arrest, police seized Rs 7 lakh and one mobile phone from the arrested person. The city police also confirmed that accused Mohd. Yaseen is a Garment trader, by profession and is operating from Meena Bazar of Delhi. He works as a conduit of Hawala Money, collecting funds received from sources based abroad and further delivering to terror operatives in J&K. During interrogation, Mohd Yaseen disclosed that the hawala money is being sent to India at Surat and Mumbai through South Africa. Mohd. Yasin was the Delhi link in this hawala chain and from Delhi, this amount was further transferred to J&K through different couriers. This amount is further given to operatives of banned terror outfit LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiyba) and Al Badr in J&K. Mohd. Yaseen is an important link for transporting funds from different parts of India to J&K.

Recently, he has received

Rs 24 lakh sent via Hawala from South Africa, out of which he transferred Rs 17 lakh through two different couriers to terror operatives in J&K. Rs 10 lakh given by him to arrested accused Abdul Hamid Mir, have been seized by J&K Police, whereas the remaining Rs 7 lakh has been recovered from his house during the search, the senior police official also confirmed.