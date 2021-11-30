Spl Cell: 3 held for manipulating competitive tests

New Delhi: The IFSO Unit of Special Cell of Delhi Police recently busted a module involved in remotely hacking and unauthorized access of online competitive exams, police said on Monday. Police identified the masterminds from Ahmedabad, Gujarat and the technical expert, who used to work as a solver from Delhi.



Police confirmed receiving information from a reliable source. The accused charge hefty amounts from the aspirants for the same, they said. A fake deal was arranged to crack the module for an online certification exam.

Police also said that the hacker was contacted and the desired sum of money was transferred to the account provided by the alleged people. The accused asked the fake candidate to download a Software Iperius Remote through which he gained control of the participant's laptop and attempted the exam on October 25 and the fake candidate was declared passed in the exam with a score of 736.

Following this, a case was registered in Special Cell under appropriate sections of law and investigation was taken up.