Spl camps held for new voters

New Delhi: To reach out to as many eligible voters as possible, special camps were organised over the weekend to enroll new voters across all polling stations in Delhi, Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said.

These camps aimed to provide every possible assistance like searching for oneself in the voter list, enrolment for Voter ID cards, correction in voter ID, deletion of name, etc. to the general public. There are a total of 13,820 polling stations set up across the national capital.

Singh said that the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date has already started from November this year.

More than 13,000 BLOs are interacting with voters and encouraging young voters to enroll, officials said.

CEO Singh also emphasised the need for people to try and access online voter services as much as possible.