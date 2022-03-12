Speeding truck kills traffic cop

NOIDA: A traffic police constable with the Gautam Buddh Nagar police died after being run over by a rashly driven truck near Devla village in Greater Noida on Thursday evening. Police have arrested the truck driver and have registered a case against him.



According to police, the deceased has been identified as Sarvesh, a native of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh. He was posted as constable with the Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police department. The incident took place around 4 pm on Thursday when Sarvesh was moving towards Container depot near Tilapta village of Greater Noida. "Sarvesh was travelling on his motorcycle when an over-speeding truck hit his motorcycle," a senior police officer said. Police said the traffic cop was rushed to Kailash hospital where he succumbed to injuries.