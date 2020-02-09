Speeding SUV runs over three youths in Ghaziabad, accused woman driver held

Ghaziabad: Three youths were killed after a speeding ford EcoSport car ran over them at Kanavani Pushta Road in Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad on Saturday evening. Cops said that the trio of deceased was walking on road when the driver of speeding SUV car failed to notice them.



According to police, the deceased persons have been identified as Ashok (25), a driver, Sonu (29), an employee at a private company in sector 62 of Noida, both natives of Pratap Vihar area in Ghaziabad and Rohit (26), a labourer and resident of Nand Gram area.

The incident occurred around 6:30 pm when Ashok was heading towards his home from work along with two of his friends. "We were riding on scooter when we picked our another friend Sonu from Pushta Road but on way home, the scooter got punctured. I took the scooter to get fixed the punctured tire while Ashok and Sonu walked towards home," said Sonu Raghav, deceased's friend.

"Around 10 to 15 minutes later, I called Ashok but his phone went unanswered. A few moments later when I again called on his number, an unknown person answered the phone who told me that they have met with an accident and are critically injured. I rushed to the spot and found them bleeding profusely. Both of them were rushed to Shanti Gopal Hospital in Indirapuram area where doctors declared them brought dead," Raghav added.

Locals called police and when cops reached the spot they found another men lying near the divider on road who was also hit by the same car. He was also taken to hospital when he succumbed to injuries during treatment. Initially police failed to identify him but later he was identified as one Rohit.

Cops said that they found a number plate from the spot bearing registration number UP 14 CU 3613 which belonged to the car involved in the accident. "Upon getting the details of the vehicle from its registration number, police identified the car owner as one Prateek Srivastava, a resident of Arihant Paradiso society in Ahinsa Khand-II area. A team was sent to trace the vehicle and we found that the car was driven by Prateek's wife Akansha Srivastava at the time of incident who was going to meet her relative in Meerut along with her teenager son," said Jitendra Kumar Singh, Station House Officer of Indirapuram police station.

The officer further said that police seized the car and also arrested the accused woman from her residence. "The accused woman was arrested from her residence on Saturday night and a case under section 279 (punishment for rash driving) and 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against her. She was presented before a court on Sunday," added Singh.

Senior police officials said that Prateek Srivastava is a senior official at NTPC. Following the incident, the family members of deceased persons staged a protest outside Indirapuram police station on Sunday morning for nearly two hours demanding strict actions against the accused and compensation given to the family.