Speeding bus crushes constable to death in Gzb

Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old constable with UP police was crushed to death by a speeding UP roadways bus while he was on duty at a busy road junction in Modinagar area of Ghaziabad on Thursday night. The constable identified as Amit Kumar, was a resident of Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh and was deployed with Ghaziabad traffic police.



"The incident took place around 9 pm when Amit was deployed at Mahendrapuri junction on Delhi-Meerut road. The driver failed to notice the constable when he signalled him to stop," said Munendra Singh, Modinagar police station SHO.