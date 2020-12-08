Speeding Audi rams into scooty, kills 53-year-old

New delhi: A 53-year-old man was killed after his scooter was allegedly hit by a speeding Audi at Janpath Road. Police have arrested the accused who is a charted accountant student. The deceased, identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Yusuf Sarai, was unemployed. Police said that he was returning from the hospital when he met with the accident.



Police said that the incident took place at Janpath Road on Sunday night, police said, adding that on reaching the spot, both the car and the scooter were found lying at the spot. Kumar was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by the car owner, Ankit Gupta, said, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav. Later, Kumar was declared brought dead at the hospital, he said.

Gupta, 30, who is a chartered accountant student, was returning home in Vasant Vihar when the accident took place, police said, adding that the deceased was survived by his wife and a minor son.

"Both were going home when they met with the incident. Accused wasn't drunk. The victim was coming from the hospital and accused is coming from friend house," the official said.