Speed up vaccination drive, don't lower guard: L-G at DDMA meet

New Delhi: There should be no lowering of guard against COVID-19 and aggressive campaigning is needed to overcome the hesitation among people in getting vaccinated, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Monday.



The Lt governor chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) during the day.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other ministers of the Delhi government were in attendance.

Baijal also advised enforcement of COVID-compliant behaviour and asked for surveillance of super spreader events.

He also directed that the ongoing vaccination drive be sped up, officials said.

Public buses and metro trains in the national Capital will run at their current limited capacities for at least two more weeks with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday deciding to maintain status quo on the number of passengers, sources said.

The decision was taken as states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are witnessing a surge in new COVID-19, according to sources.

"Delhi Metro trains and public buses will run at previously fixed limited capacities for now. It is vigilant wait and watch for another two weeks," they said.

Last week, the Delhi transport department had sent a proposal to the DDMA to allow people to travel standing up in public buses.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 128 COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.30 per cent, authorities said.

With the latest update in figures, authorities said, while the overall toll rose to 10,901, the number of cases went up to 6,38,028.

The new 128 cases came out of the 42,242 tests — including 31,234 RT-PCR tests and 11,008 rapid antigen tests — conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases Monday stood at 1,041, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation as on Monday was 471, it said.

On Sunday, 145 cases and two deaths were registered.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on February 17, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in this month.

On February 9 too, no fatality from Coronavirus infection was registered in the national capital, first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

No death from COVID-19 was recorded on February 13 as well, the second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil.

The city had recorded 96 Coronavirus cases on January 27, then the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily incidences count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.