Specially-abled man mercilessly beaten up by kin in Gr Noida

greater noida: A 54-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating a specially-abled man and vandalising his two-wheeler in Jewar area of Greater Noida, police officials said on Tuesday. The video of the incident went viral on social media in which a man and his wife were beating the man with sticks while he was sitting on his scooter. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Jugendra Singh, a resident of Charoli village.



The incident took place on March 27. In the video, an agitated middle-aged man could be seen using a long stick to strike blows on an elder man seated on a black two-wheeler near Dev Public School in Mangrauli, Jewar. When the victim tried to resist them, the assailant continues to hit him, and even appears to threaten him.

The man was accompanied by a woman who was also holding a stick. Police said that the accused was arrested under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. "During investigation, it was found that the specially-abled person, identified as Gajendra Singh, was a relative of the two seen in the video. Around four years back, Jugendra had given his school to Gajendra to run it. However, during the pandemic, Gajendra couldn't manage the expenses," Anjani Kumar Singh, SHO of Jewar police station, said.

"Last week, Gajendra's son, Shiva went to the occupants' house and had a quarrel with them. He also asked them to vacate the place following which he was held under relevant sections. Meanwhile, on March 27, the couple stopped Gajendra to talk but the heated argument turned violent and Jugendra attacked Gajendra," Singh said.

Recently, Jugendra turned the school into a house and some occupants started living in it, police said.