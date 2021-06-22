Special vax drive for trans people but community has more needs

New Delhi: Even as the Delhi government is set to start exclusive Covid vaccination drives for people of the transgender community — beginning from the North-West District, social activists and NGOs working within the community have said authorities are not doing much to reach out to them in times of the pandemic.



"In response to the written request, addressed by this authority to the CDMO North-West regarding the vaccination of transgender community (18+) in the Sultanpuri area, a vaccination facility is exclusively arranged for this community at CCC/CTC, Sultanpuri," a noticed signed by Abhishek Kumar, secretary North-West District Legal Services Authority stated.

The centre will be operational from June 22 to June 25 and "Covishield vaccine will be administered at the centre".

"Ms. Hajira and Mr. Deepu (PLVs) are deputed to provide necessary assistance regarding the vaccination process at the centre and shall also apprise of the targeted beneficiaries about the free legal aid services being provided by the Authority.

Further, the PLVs deputed shall coordinate with the CFAR (NGO) to ensure that the benefits of the special vaccination camp is availed of by the targeted community at large," the notice said.

While this notice marks a start, Deepak Chander, a social activist working with several government agencies to ensure public services reach transgender communities, has said not enough has been done yet to address Covid vaccination.

A large number of transgender people are involved in sex work, he said, adding that in the area he operates (Model Town and North Delhi), no authorities have yet reached out for vaccination drives.

Moreover, activists have said that a major problem is to make sure transgender people are correctly identified while they are vaccinated, since a majority in the city have no documentary identification for their gender.