Special trains cancelled, diverted due to Gurjar agitation over Kota division

new delhi: Due to Gurjar agitation over Kota division, some special trains have been cancelled — The 02401 Kota-Dehradun special today, the 02402 Dehradun- Kota special, the 09804 Katra-Kota special and the 02059/02060 Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kota special train commencing on November 8.



Those that have been diverted on November 8 include the 02416 HazratNizamuddin special to run via Rewari-Jaipur –Swaimadhopur, the 09042 GhazipurCity–BandraTerminus special express to run via Bharatpur-Jaipur-Swaimadhopur, the 09022 Lucknow–BandraTerminus special express to run via Bharatpur-Jaipur-Swaimadhopur, the 02904 Amritsar MumbaiCentralspecial express train via Mathura-Jhansi-Bina-Nagda, the 02415 Indore–HazratNizamuddin special to run via Swaimadhopur-Jaipur-Rewari, the 02964 Udaipur–HazratNizamuddin special to run via Chanderiya-Ajmer-Jaipur-Rewari, the 02951 Mumbai Central-NewDelhi Rajdhani special to run via Nagda-Bina-Jhansi-Mathura, the 02953 MumbaiCentral-HazratNizamuddin special to run via Nagda-Bina-Jhansi-Mathura, the 09041 GhazipurCity–BandraTerminus special express to run via Swaimadhopur-Jaipur- Bharatpur-AgraFort, the 09037 BandraTerminus-Gorakhpur special to run via Swaimadhopur-Jaipur-Bharatpur-AgraFort, the 02432 New Delhi-Trivendrum special train to run via Mathura-Bina-S Hirdyramnagar -Nagda.