Top
Millennium Post
Home > Delhi > Special trains cancelled, diverted due to Gurjar agitation over Kota division

Special trains cancelled, diverted due to Gurjar agitation over Kota division

Special trains cancelled, diverted due to Gurjar agitation over Kota division
X

new delhi: Due to Gurjar agitation over Kota division, some special trains have been cancelled — The 02401 Kota-Dehradun special today, the 02402 Dehradun- Kota special, the 09804 Katra-Kota special and the 02059/02060 Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kota special train commencing on November 8.

Those that have been diverted on November 8 include the 02416 HazratNizamuddin special to run via Rewari-Jaipur –Swaimadhopur, the 09042 GhazipurCity–BandraTerminus special express to run via Bharatpur-Jaipur-Swaimadhopur, the 09022 Lucknow–BandraTerminus special express to run via Bharatpur-Jaipur-Swaimadhopur, the 02904 Amritsar MumbaiCentralspecial express train via Mathura-Jhansi-Bina-Nagda, the 02415 Indore–HazratNizamuddin special to run via Swaimadhopur-Jaipur-Rewari, the 02964 Udaipur–HazratNizamuddin special to run via Chanderiya-Ajmer-Jaipur-Rewari, the 02951 Mumbai Central-NewDelhi Rajdhani special to run via Nagda-Bina-Jhansi-Mathura, the 02953 MumbaiCentral-HazratNizamuddin special to run via Nagda-Bina-Jhansi-Mathura, the 09041 GhazipurCity–BandraTerminus special express to run via Swaimadhopur-Jaipur- Bharatpur-AgraFort, the 09037 BandraTerminus-Gorakhpur special to run via Swaimadhopur-Jaipur-Bharatpur-AgraFort, the 02432 New Delhi-Trivendrum special train to run via Mathura-Bina-S Hirdyramnagar -Nagda.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X