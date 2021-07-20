Special PTMs: Teachers share learning strategies with parents

New Delhi: Special PTMs were hosted across 1,000 Delhi government schools from Monday onwards to share the semi-online teaching learning strategies and other academic strategies and emotional well-being tips with parents.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, schools have been forced to shut down with educational learning taking place online or semi-online which the government will continue for the rest of the year as well, according to a senior official in the Education Department.

The PTM will be conducted in morning shift schools from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. The PTM timings for evening shift schools will be from 2 pm to 6 pm.

During the PTM session, teachers shared the new evaluation policy of CBSE with the parents of the students studying in Classes 10th and 12th. Through the PTM, parents will get help in understanding the action plan being prepared for the students in the academic session 2021-22.

Joint PTM for Class 6 is also being organised in the state government schools for the students transitioning from MCD schools to Delhi government schools. The teachers teaching in Class 5 of MCD schools also participated in the combined PTM conducted for Class 6, as they have known the children for the last five years.

In order to provide guidance and support to students, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has organised special PTMs from July 19 to July 31 which began on Monday.

As per the direction of the Directorate of Education, PTM is being organised in small groups spread over two weeks.

"While schools are closed, education of all the children should continue and every child should also get emotional support. Together, our teachers and parents can take this responsibility. I appeal to the parents to ensure that they go to the schools and meet the teachers of their children," State Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.

During the PTM, teachers explained to the parents about the importance of establishing emotional connections with their children during this difficult time so that they remain mentally healthy and participate actively in their online classes.