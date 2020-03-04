Special PTM: Sisodia interacts with students in riot-hit areas

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday interacted with students of Delhi Govt schools situated in the violence affected areas of North East Delhi. Sisodia visited SKV Jafarabad, SKV Gokalpur Village and GGSSS, B-2, Yamuna Vihar.



The Delhi government has convened a special parent-teacher meeting (PTM) on March 4 and 5 in schools located in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi.

"Special PTM has been convened in schools in northeast Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday. The Directorate of Education has said that on both days the PTM will be held in schools in the northeast and Shahdara districts. All children, teachers and parents are invited to these PTM meetings," said Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

He said during this two-day PTM, students will be counselled. This will help build confidence in them. This is the reason that the Directorate of Education has decided to make students also a part of this PTM. Sisodia said, "The special PTM has been organised for the schools from the violence affected areas, in which schools and parents will get together to run the school smoothly and instil confidence in children." The Delhi government has kept the theme of this two-day special PTM as "Come together and rekindle confidence in each other".