Special mention for Delhiites who helped with jobs Budget

New Delhi: While speaking at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government received over 6,500 suggestions for the 'Rozgaar Budget' out of which 12 representatives of various ideas given for the budget deserve recognition in the assembly.



The Minister announced the names of the 12 representatives whose ideas made it to the budget as they came from struggles or needs of the Aam Aadmi. It included an engineer, a Chartered Accountant, a government employee and several other people. "The government received 6,500 suggestions on the various sectors including industries, employment, health, education, women safety, market rejuvenation and the like. These suggestions by the residents of Delhi were all realistic solutions to the problems people are facing in the post COVID era," he said.

The Deputy CM said that the idea for creating a Gandhi Nagar market hub came from a resident of the city Hari Om Sharma who suggested it through a letter. The idea for Electronic park came from a government employee named Mohit Bharadwaj and Sunil Pandey suggested an E-commerce website which will greatly benefit the youth.

Sisodia said that when the department started working on the budget, he approached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as to what the budget should focus on, who then suggested that the government should ask people as they are the ones who have suffered in the pandemic immensely and since the budget is for them their needs are important to incorporate in the budget 2022-23. After which the government sought suggestions from the people and formed an "economic team" who read all the suggestions, debated with several associates and traders and entities and held about 150 meetings with them then filtered it after which Sisodia himself went through rounds of suggestions before it made it to the budget.

"The public of Delhi gave realistic solutions and the Delhi government adopted them in the budget," Sisodia added.