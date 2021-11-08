Special fogging drive in South Delhi as dengue cases mount

New Delhi: Even as the Capital braces for a large-scale dengue outbreak with over 1,500 cases and six deaths reported as of last week, reports have now started to emerge of authorities possibly undercounting the cases.



However, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has squarely blamed the extended monsoon season for the rise in dengue cases here — insisting that they are implementing all measures to control the outbreak.

But in light of the cases showing no signs of ebbing, the SDMC has now carried out a 3-day special drive over the weekend to check for, eliminate and fine sources of mosquito breeding in the city. This particular drive focused on high-risk areas — some of which are Tuglakabad Extension, Tuglakabad village, Gautam Nagar, Mehrauli, Mohammadpur Village, Jaitpur, Badarpur, Batla House, Kotla Mubarakpur, Sangam Vihar, Govindpuri, Malviya Nagar, Palam village (Harijan Basti), Mahipalpur village (Harijan Basti), Madipur, Punjabi Bagh Extension, Basaidarapur. Most of these areas are unauthorised colonies and villages.

SDMC's public health department carries out such drives regularly, however, the AAP has targetted the BJP-ruled MCDs over the alleged lack of fogging activities — saying that the MCDs have failed Delhi by not taking appropriate measures to control the disease.

During their special drive, the SDMC said they distributed 15,700 handbills, pasted 6,780 stickers, carried out publicity by PA system (mega mike) and checked 35,400 numbers of houses/buildings. Around 254 houses/buildings were found positive for mosquito breeding. 15,430 houses/buildings were fogged and sprayed with insecticides.

The public health department issued 270 legal notices and 76 challans in places where breeding was detected. Adding to this, the civic body fogged and sprayed high-risk localities with vehicle-mounted tiffa machines during dawn and dusk. The next bulletin on vector-borne cases is expected today.