Special electoral camps set up in 28 govt colonies

New Delhi: Amid preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, special electoral camps were set up in 28 government colonies on Saturday. More camps will be set up on Sunday.



These camps are specially set up for the government employees where they and their family members can register the names in the voters' list and also update other electoral related information, if required.

For this purpose, Form 6, Form 8, Form 8 A and other important forms are available at the camp.

"The camps have been set up in the government colonies of Kidwai Nagar, Commonwealth Games Village, New Moti Bagh, R.K. Puram, Kidwai Nagar West, HUDCO Place Extension, Kaka Nagar,

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Vinay Marg, Pandara Road, Ravindra Nagar, Bharti Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Chanakyapuri, Bapa Nagar, Shahjahan Road, Lodhi Estate and Safdarjung area so that youths eligible to vote can get the voter ID cards made," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, Ranbir Singh said.

Information related to voter registration, voting process, EVM and VVPAT will also be given in the camps.