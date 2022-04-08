Special Cell nabs three men for ATM thefts

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi police busted a gang of Haryana's Mewat-based robbers, with the arrest of three members. Police said that the arrested miscreants were indulged in the uprooting of ATMs in the capital city, officials informed on Thursday. The accused persons have been identified as 35-year-old Imran aka Imma, 26-year-old Salman and 32-year-old Shakeel and all of them are residents of Haryana. Imran is the kingpin of the gang who was involved in 20 criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, ATM uprooting, theft, hurt, assault, arms act etc. in Delhi & Haryana, and the arrested trio were wanted in a recent case of ATM breaking in Badarpur area of Southeast Delhi and siphoning of cash Rs. 34 lacs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Jasmeet Singh said.

The accused persons were arrested on Wednesday after secret information was received by a team of Special Cell about the movement of robbers, later a trap was laid at the Lado Sarai area to nab the accused persons. After the identification of the two accused persons who were coming in a Creta car, both were cornered by the police team and they were asked to surrender Imran, who opened fire on the members of the team to escape but both the accused persons were finally overpowered and disarmed by the police team, Singh confirmed.

A semi-automatic pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from accused Imran's possession and one single shot pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from Salman. Further, disclosure of accused Imran, co-accused Shakeel, another member of this gang was arrested after a scuffle on the same day at MB road near Lado Sarai, where police recovered a single-shot pistol with 4 live cartridges, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, teams of Special Cell arrested more than 20 members of Mewat based four different gangs indulging in a similar crime. More than 30 cases of breaking ATMs in Delhi were worked out by the arrest of these gangs. Further interrogation of the arrested accused persons is on to arrest the remaining members of their syndicate and efforts to recover the robbed money are on, the senior cop added.