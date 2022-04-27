Special Cell nabs most wanted gangster along with 3 of his associates

New Delhi: In a major event, the Special Cell of the Delhi police nabbed Delhi's most wanted criminal, Shahrukh along with his three other wanted associates, the officials informed on Tuesday. The criminals are identified as Shahrukh (28), Sameer Umar aka Umar (29), Yusuf-Ur-Rehman (23) and Sohail Arshad (23), all are residents of Delhi.



Shahrukh was carrying a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh by the Delhi Police and was listed as wanted for several cases of murder, attempts to murder, firing and extortion, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Manishi Chandra confirmed.

According to police officials, Shahrukh was the last surviving on-ground operations head in Delhi for the infamous alliance of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi – Kala Jathedi – Sampat Nehra – Hashim Baba. During the pandemic, the accused was released from jail on emergency parole in May 2020. While he was out on parole, his mentors Hashim aka Baba and Rashid aka Cablewala were arrested. Later, he disappeared from the police radar to take reins of the syndicate and committed a spree of heinous crimes.

Further, Hashim aka Baba, while in jail, joined hands with Lawrence Bishnoi – Kala Jathedi – Jitender aka Gogi gangs. From then, Shahrukh became an indispensable member of this larger criminal alliance, the DCP mentioned. In March 2021, in his continuing rivalry with Ravi Gangwal, Shahrukh located Kunal, who was the brother of Ravi Gangwal's closest aide Sunny. Kunal was brutally murdered by pumping 24 bullets into his body in Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area.

In April 2021, Shahrukh killed another Farman aka Nanhe, a rival of his mentor Hashim Baba, in the Mandawali area. Shahrukh, along with his associates also murdered another rival Kasim in the Jafrabad area in May 2021. Shahrukh also attempted to murder Sunny last month, whose brother Kunal had earlier been eliminated by him. However, Sunny managed to escape from the scene.

Shahrukh along with his three other associates was arrested from the Chhatarpur area of South Delhi when a team of Special Cell received input about their movement. The accused were apprehended while they were moving in a car, DCP said.

Meanwhile, cops recovered sophisticated firearms and live ammunition from their possession with their arrest and a case under the sections of the arms act has also been registered against them, Chandra added.