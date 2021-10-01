Special Cell gets 6 DCPs in a first

New Delhi: The Delhi Police gets six DCP ranked officers for the first time in its Special Cell on Thursday. Earlier, there were only three DCP ranked officers posted in the Special Cell. Senior cops Sanjeev Yadav, Pramod Kushwah and Manishi Chandra were already posted in the Special Cell, however, this time Yadav has been given the charge of South-Western Range as DCP, Kushwah in the New Delhi Range as DCP and Chandra as the DCP of the Counter Intelligence department. Meanwhile, the erstwhile DCP of the outer North district Rajiv Ranjan has been transferred to the Special Cell as the DCP of the Northern Range. Ingit Pratap Singh, who had been DCP of South-West District, will be the new DCP Headquarters. While the erstwhile DCP Central Jasmeet Singh has been given the charge of DCP of Southern Range in the Special Cell. Singh had also been the DCP east.