Special Cell arrests gangster Kapil Sangwan and Jyoti's gang member

New Delhi: Delhi Police recently arrested a gangster of the infamous Kapil Sangwan and Jyoti gang. Police said that the accused was on the run since 2020. The MCOCA court declared him a proclaimed offender.



The city police also confirmed that the accused person is involved in a dozen heinous criminal cases of MCOCA, murder, attempt-to-murder, extortion, robbery, assault, abduction and Arms Act etc in the national capital and adjacent areas.

The investigating team of southwestern range arrested the absconding and rewarded gangster Gulshan aka Khati (27), a resident of New Roshanpura, Nehru Garden Colony of the Najafgarh area from Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh. He was declared a proclaimed offender and wanted in an MCOCA case registered under sections 3/4 MCOC Act at Special Cell police station.

The dedicated team deployed their sources and mounted technical surveillance to track down this accused.

On February 25, the team received a specific tip-off regarding the accused person's movements. "A trap was laid down at a strategic rendezvous where a suspect was spotted approaching riding on his bike from main Bisrakh road. The team signalled the rider to stop but sensing the police trap, he made a sharp turn and tried to flee. The police team members didn't allow him the safe passage to escape, and in a high voltage chase, the team members chased him for about 700 meters and finally overpowered the accused," DCP, Special Cell Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

The arrested person is a BCA graduate from Delhi. After completing his studies, the accused came in contact with the notorious gang. Thereafter in 2015, they formed a gang and committed criminal

activities.