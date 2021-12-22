Special Cell arrests 2 illegal arms suppliers & recovers 15 firearms

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police have arrested two illegal arms smugglers, recovered 15 firearms, 30 live cartridges, and seized a Tata Tiago car used in transporting the firearms.



The arrested accused have been identified as Chhote Kumar aka Chhote Fauji (34) and Dinesh (32) — both are from Aligarh, Western Uttar Pradesh.

Both have already supplied more than 400 pistols in Delhi during the last two years, DCP Special cell, Southern range Jasmeet Singh informed.

According to the officials, in the recent past, several illegal firearm syndicates were identified for indulging in supply of firearms and ammunition to gangsters, hardened criminals and small firearm traffickers in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states after procuring firearms from suppliers of Madhya Pradesh.

Working on the module, the cops received some intelligence about the syndicate and a trap was laid on Monday at Daula Kuan area towards Naraina of southwest Delhi. At around 9.15 pm, the accused arrived at the said spot. They tried to escape but the cops overpowered them, the officials said.

A case for arms trafficking under Section 25.8 and 27 of Arms (amendment) Act of the year 2019 and other sections of IPC has been registered against both the arrested firearms suppliers.

In this newly incorporated section of amended arms act of 2019, there is a provision of minimum sentence of 10 years of punishment which is extendable up to life imprisonment and also punishable with fine. Intent of legislation was to curb the increasing menace of arms trafficking in the country, DCP Jasmeet Singh added.