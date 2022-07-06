Special Cell arrest active member of Kala Jathedi gang

New Delhi: Special Cell of the Delhi Police nabbed one of the most active members of the infamous Sandeep aka Kala Jathedi gang, the officials informed on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Deepak Gulia (31) a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana.



Police further said that after the arrest of Sandeep aka Kala Jathedi and other members of the syndicate by the Special Cell in the case of MCOCA, Gulia was carrying out illegal activities, including collection of protection money at the instance of the gang in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi NCR region, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Jasmeet Singh mentioned.

The accused cheated a realestate agent of Rs 1.20 crore on the pretence of getting him allotted a petrol pump in the year 2018 and was also absconding in another case of a check bounce i.e. under section 138 NI Act in Gurgaon. In both these cases, NBWs have been found issued against him by the respective courts, Singh said. He has been arrested on Monday late at night near Rajdhani College, Ring road, Delhi.

Meanwhile, a semi-automatic pistol with 4 live cartridges has also been recovered from his possession at the time of his arrest.

Investigation is in progress, Singh added.