Special campaign regarding registration on C&D portal from July 15 to 30: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: In order to reduce dust pollution in Delhi, the state government on Sunday decided to launch a special drive on the Construction & Demolition (C&D)portal which was launched last year from July 15 to 30.



Environment minister Gopal Rai said, "The Kejriwal government is very active regarding pollution and in such a situation, dust pollution arising from construction sites also proves to be very harmful for the health of the people.

"To work in this direction, the Construction and Demolition portal was launched in October last year. Self-registration of all sites more than 500 square meters on this portal is mandatory. This portal also facilitates all DPCC officials to conduct site inspections, submit reports online and levy and collect fines."

Rai further said: "The self-assessment portal was launched in October last year as it was difficult to visit all construction and demolition sites and monitor the compliance of dust control norms.

"That is why the project proponents were compulsorily asked to register on the web portal, self-audit their compliance with the dust control rules and upload the self-declaration form on the portal on fortnightly basis. Along with this, provision of video fencing with remote connectivity will also have to be made at the construction site."

As per Rai, DPCC will take action against those project proponents who have not registered their construction and demolition sites on the C&D portal for self-assessment of dust control norms.

He further said, "Agencies which are responsible for building plan sanction are also required to ensure the project proponents get themselves registered. Orders have also been issued to DPCC to submit targeted and achieved monthly reports of self-audit of all.

"DPCC has been directed to compulsorily register the project proponents on the web portal, self-audit their compliance with dust control rules and upload self-declaration forms on the portal on fortnightly basis."