'Speak Up OBC, SC, ST' to be held on Aug 25'

new delhi: Delhi's State Minister of SC/ST Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday said that the event 'Speak Up OBC, SC, ST' is to be held on August 25, which is also the birth anniversary of Bindheshwari Prasad Mandal who chaired the Mondal commission, to protest against the changes suggested in the OBC Creamy layer by the Central government.

"Speak Up OBC, SC, ST is to be held on August 25 on the occasion of 'Mandal Jayanti' to protest against the proposed change in the OBC Creamy layer by the Central Government. It is requested that you should raise your voice by participating in large numbers," wrote the AAP MLA on

twitter.