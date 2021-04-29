SPCCC: 52 patients admitted, more oxygen supply needed

New Delhi: As many as 52 more patients were admitted to Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) and Hospital in Chhattarpur on Wednesday. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which is managing the centre, requested the Delhi government to increase the oxygen supply so that admissions can be increased.



As per data, currently there are 228 patients inside the centre including 156 male and 72 female. "About 211 beds were occupied," the data shows. According to ITBP, there is a huge influx of patients demanding admission at the facility and it has requested the Delhi government to increase oxygen supply so that admissions are increased.

The data further shows that nine patients were discharged whereas three were referred. About 11 people have died. "There is a huge influx of patients demanding admission but our capacity is limited by the supply of oxygen. Efforts are on to gradually increase the capacity of the centre," ITBP official said.

As per the laid out procedure, the SPCCC will have no walk-in admissions and these will be made after approval by district surveillance officers (DSO) of various Delhi districts.

As per the rules, only those approved for admission by the DSO can be admitted at the hospital and currently the facility was only agreeing to admit those with a SpO2 level above 85. Officials said that of the 500 oxygenated beds that were made available on Monday, only 123 were filled. About 200 doctors and paramedic staff are posted at the centre.

Last week on Thursday, Home Ministry designated ITBP as the nodal force for reoperationalising the SPCCC. Delhi Government sought medical officers and paramedical staff from MHA to man the SPCC at Chhatarpur, which was being reoperationalised.

The paramilitary force on Tuesday night had issued a statement and said, "Almost all patients are in need of uninterrupted oxygen."

"The Delhi government has been requested to increase oxygen supply so that admissions are increased," it said.

The statement said, "There is a huge influx of patients demanding admission but our capacity is limited by the supply of oxygen."

"Efforts are on to gradually increase the capacity of the centre," it said.

Officials had said though the Delhi government has not issued any official order doing away with the mandatory process of getting an approval of the DSO for admitting patients at this Centre, some are being allowed in "on the basis of referrals, considering the condition of the patient and following due processes". (With agency inputs)