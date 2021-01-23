SPCA to take custody of 9-year-old hippopotamus as HC issues non-bailable warrant against circus owner

new delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday directed the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (SPCA) to immediately take the 9-year-old hippopotamus who has been illegally kept by the Asiad Circus management and place it in



the zoo.

The high court also issued non-bailable warrants against the proprietor of Asiad Circus, whose licence had been revoked by the authorities in 2017, to ensure his presence at the next hearing on April 15.

Justice Prathiba M Singh noted that despite repeated directions, the proprietor of the circus Riazuddin Khan has failed to take a stand on the issue and has not disclosed the location of the male hippopotamus.

Delhi SPCA to immediately take steps for seizure of hippopotamus from the circus or any other person. Security and assistance shall be provided by the police to the officials of SPCA team going for seizure of the animal, the court said, asking SPCA to file a report after taking action.

It also directed the high court registry to give default notice to Khan's advocate, who vakalatnama was on record as no one appeared to represent him in the case.

The court said if the hippopotamus is seized, it be temporarily placed in Delhi Zoo and if the animal is recovered from some other place and there is problem in transportation, he shall be placed in the local zoo there.

It also directed that authorities shall take care of the animal till further orders of the court and listed the matter for further hearing on April 15.

The high court was hearing a petition filed by the animals rights organisation, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in 2018, seeking immediate seizure of the male hippopotamus.

It said the hippopotamus was imported by the Asiad Circus company from Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna in February 2015 and was being trained to give "performance illegally" and treated with cruelty.