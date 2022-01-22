Spa manager beaten up for asking man to mask up and show vax cert

Gurugram: The manager of a spa here was beaten up by an unidentified man after she denied him entry without a face mask and his Covid vaccination certificate, police said on Friday.



The incident, which took place in Palam Vihar area on January 13, was captured on CCTV cameras at the spa, they said. According to the complaint filed by the spa manager, Suman Pandey, the accused came to the spa in an inebriated state around 3 pm on January 13 and was not wearing a face mask. She asked him to wear a face mask and show his double Covid vaccination certificate before entering the spa.

Pandey alleged that the man came thrice and each time she asked him to wear a mask and show his vaccination certificate, which angered him. The accused punched her in the left eye and stomach. As a result, her glasses broke and she started vomiting.

She was rushed to the hospital by a security guard. When the victim was in the hospital, the accused kept calling her and threatened her, according to the complaint.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Friday reported 3,509 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 2.30 lakh. 3,031 recoveries were also reported, taking total recoveries to 2.03 lakh. However, three more deaths were reported on Friday, taking the death toll here to 942. Moreover, the Gurugram District has requested its citizens to be careful of rumour mongers and fraudsters.

Taking undue advantage of the prevailing health situation, there are a large number of complaints of them receiving phone calls and messages on issues of probable lockdown and mandatory COVID vaccinations.