South MCD plans to launch 12 new schools

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has made plans to open one English medium school in each of its wards in the upcoming year.



Along with this, the civic body confirmed their plans to inaugurate 12 new schools soon.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan during a press conference today stated that the SDMC has revolutionized the field of education despite the Delhi government reducing their education budget by 24 to 26 per cent in the previous financial year.

Suryan said: "Enrollment of students is higher in SDMC schools in comparison to private schools. The reason behind this is that the SDMC has been ensuring quality education to the children and fee hikes by the private schools."

According to the Mayor, more than 93,000 students were admitted in SDMC schools this year.

Nikita Sharma, SDMC Education Committee Chairperson said: "SDMC has been providing quality education among nearly 3 lakh students enrolled in 568 schools run by the civic agency."