South Delhi: Servant apprehended for killing differently-abled boy

New Delhi: The police have apprehended a 17-year-old boy, employed as a domestic help, for allegedly killing a differently-abled youth in south Delhi's Safdarjung area, officials said on Thursday.



The differently-abled youth was killed after he saw the juvenile steal items and raised an alarm in the absence of his parents, who had gone to a temple, police said.

The juvenile, who was employed to take care of the differently-abled youth, told the police that he felt humiliated to do his cleaning jobs and wanted to leave, officials said.

To earn money before leaving, he planned to rob the house but killed the differently-abled youth when the latter raised an alarm after seeing him in the act, officials said.

The juvenile was "inspired from Bollywood movie 'Tu chor main sipahi", police said, adding that he had also left a black-coloured gloves at the spot, similar to that shown in the movie.

The incident took place at the Safdarjung Development Area on Wednesday.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and found the boy dead on a bed, a senior police officer said.