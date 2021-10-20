South Delhi Mayor goes on special fogging drive

New Delhi: After the first dengue death was reported this year from the South Delhi area, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Tuesday joined his staffers on fogging drives across the Sagarpur West area.

During the special fogging drive, the Mayor met residents of the area and made them aware of ways to prevent vector-borne diseases, according to a statement from his office.

Mayor Suryan said that the SDMC has sped up its anti-mosquito drives the moment they saw monsoons being extended unusually. He said that the extended rains most likely led to the rise in cases this year.

The SDMC has said that to spread awareness, it has sent nearly 5.5 lakh messages to residents on WhatsApp, in addition to conducting loudhailer announcement campaigns.

The corporation has said that it has so far sprayed insecticide in over 10 lakh households and domestic breeding checkers have made over 2.2 crore visits, of which 72 lakh were by domestic breeding checkers.

The Mayor on his visit exhorted people to cooperate with checking teams and help them keep vector-borne diseases from spreading.