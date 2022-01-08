South Delhi: 76 saplings planted under 'gift a tree' scheme

New Delhi: The South elhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) "gift a tree" scheme has received an "encouraging response" with over 76 seedlings being planted since its inception in October, 2021. The civic body received 66 applications from residents of South Delhi to avail the facility for their close ones.



Out of 76 saplings planted, 33 were planted in memory of people, 22 were planted as birthday gifts and four as part of celebration of wedding anniversaries. 17 people did not reveal the reason behind the plantation but they contributed to environmental protection. These saplings were planted in Janakpuri, Punjabi Bagh Extension, GK-2, Dwarka Sector 7 and 16, Defence Colony and Vasant Kunj area.