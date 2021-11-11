Sorry state in Tihar, take immediate steps to enhance prison mgmt, SC tells Centre

New Delhi: Noting the "sorry state of affairs" in Tihar Jail here, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to urgently bring jail reforms in the city's prisons, in the wake of a case where jail officials were found conniving with multi-crore fraud accused Unitech founders to allow them special privileges while in custody.



A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah, while hearing the case, directed the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs to take the necessary steps as outlined in a previous order issued by the court. And citing the urgency of the need for reforms, the court further directed the Centre to file an affidavit in three weeks outlining the steps taken to implement the recommended reforms.

"Having regards to urgent need for prison reforms and enhanced prison management, comprehensive suggestions are contained in the report submitted by the Commissioner. We direct the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to take necessary steps in pursuance of para 3 & 4 dated of the previous order of this court dated 6th October 2021. An affidavit indicating the steps taken shall be filed by the Secretary, MHA within a period of 3 weeks," the court said, according to legal news website LiveLaw.

In the order, the court noted the submission of the Centre that the recommendations for reforms made by the Delhi Police Commissioner are being considered by the MHA and given that there were so many of them, it was taking some time. However, the court went on to say, "We do not find this to be acceptable."

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the Delhi Police, submitted that the Delhi Police Commissioner had registered an FIR in the matter and is investigating. When the court went on to ask what else had been done, the ASG submitted that recommendations for reforms are being considered.

After this, Justice Chandrachud said, "Consideration means what? There are some immediate reforms necessary. There needs to be body scanners to ensure that there is no unauthorised use of mobile phones," adding that the authorities must take "prompt action" and "not wait for something to happen".

The court had also mentioned in passing, the several murders reported inside Tihar earlier this year, to note the "sorry state of affairs" in the prison complex here.

Significantly, several parts of the management of the prisons in the Capital come under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government but due to the inter-state deputations cycles in the prisons, the Centre is also responsible for managing the prisons.