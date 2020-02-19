Soon, there won't be any dearth of buses, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday assured Delhiites that soon there would be no dearth of buses in the national Capital.



"It did take time. But finally, we were able to overcome all obstacles. So, buses have started arriving. I can assure all Delhiites, soon there won't be any dearth of buses," he said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister's priority will also be to roll out the free bus rides for students and doorstep delivery of ration schemes within the first few months of the formation of new AAP-led government.

Kejriwal, who headed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in his previous tenure, has not taken up any department after he took oath as the Chief Minister for the third time. He, however, will monitor all operational processes and functioning of all the departments. He will also ensure better interaction with the public to resolve their grievances and induce better communication between his government and the masses.

In the "guarantee card" released during the run-up to the recent Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised to bring in more than 11,000 buses and to increase the length of the Delhi Metro network to over 500 kilometres.

At present, around 6,000 buses are plying in the city.

Last year, his government had rolled out a travel scheme to offer free rides to women in the national Capital in over 55,000 state-run buses.

Kejriwal's AAP swept the Delhi Assembly polls last week, winning 62 of 70 Assembly seats.

His latest assurance comes two days after he took oath as Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan, near the iconic Red Fort, for a third consecutive term.

Thousands attended the mega ceremony. In his victory speech, Kejriwal said the mandate signalled the success of a "new kind of politics" that focuses on "work".