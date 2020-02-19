Soon, tenders for flyover at Parthala Chowk, Sec 18 skywalk

Noida: In a bid to expedite major infrastructural projects proposed for Smart City Noida, the Noida Authority, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), on Tuesday, took a review meeting with the officials to take stock of the development of the under-construction projects.



According to a senior Noida Authority officer, the meeting was called to overview development of infrastructural works in the city which includes four underpasses at Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, a 700 m long flyover at one of the busiest intersections of the city — Parthala Chowk, golf course and habitat centre in Sector 151 and marking of No Parking and designated Parking zones in posh Sector 18 market area of Noida.

Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari directed officials to finish the survey and float tenders for most of the large infrastructural projects by the end of March.

"Most of these projects aim at decongesting the main markets and busy intersections of the city. Four underpasses have been proposed for Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, bid for one of them has already been approved while for others the tenders will be floated soon. A flyover at Parthala Chowk has also been approved in the Authority's board meeting held last week. The CEO has directed officials to finish survey and finalise design so that the tenders can be floated by March end," said a senior officer of the Noida Authority.

The CEO also directed officials to complete finishing work of all the public toilets built in the city. Apart from this, a skywalk is to be constructed between Botanical Garden Metro station and Sector 18.

Meanwhile, the Authority is also going to invite fresh bids for installation of equipment for laser shows and musical fountains at the Medicinal Park in Sector 91 and also at YRF Park in Sector 14 A of Noida.