Soon, cops in Delhi to be promoted every 10 years

New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel now will be promoted every 10 years of their service on a regular basis. A police source informed Millennium Post that this decision has been taken in a meeting chaired by Special Commissioner of HR Division Sundari Nanda on Tuesday.



It has also been decided in this meeting that a post in the name of Senior ACP will also be created in Delhi Police. This post will be given to the sub-inspector who has served for 30 years. The source also confirmed that Delhi Police may declare this new policy on the occasion of its Raising Day on February 16.

This is a long-pending issue of the delay in the promotion. A Sub-Inspector had to wait for 17 to 18 years to become an Inspector, while to become an ACP; he had to wait for more than 30 years. Taking the initiative towards the better work operation and justice to the post, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana decided that the police personnel should be promoted on time.

In the meeting, all Special Commissioners, Joint Commissioner and DCP level officers also participated in this meeting. However, no official order has been released by the city police authority.

According to sources, it has been decided that the Sub-Inspectors up to the 2011 batch will be promoted and they will be made Inspectors. Similarly, the Sub-Inspector recruited in 2001 will be made ACP in Delhi Police. At the same time, all the Sub-Inspectors who have completed 30 years of service will be made senior ACP.

Importantly, in an attempt to cover up the delay in promotions the new Senior ACP post is going to be introduced in Delhi Police. Now, there is a post of Senior Inspector in Mumbai Police. While speaking to the Millennium Post, Delhi Police officers expressed gratitude over this decision because those who were waiting for a promotion for a long time will now be promoted on time.

Later, the Delhi Police constable, head constable and ASI will also get promotions under this policy.