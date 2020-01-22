Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka main campaigners for Congress

New Delhi: With Delhi brimming with the upcoming elections, political parties have taken out their star campaigners out in the open. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the grand old party's list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.



Former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha are also among the top campaigners for the polls. Both Sidhu and Sinha, who has earlier been with the BJP, has been roped in for the campaign in a bid to woo Punjabi and Purvanchali voters in the national Capital.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states — Capt Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and V Narayanasamy (Puducherry) — also star in the Congress' list of campaigners that have been sent to the Election Commission by the party.

The Congress has announced names of 66 candidates so far for the election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly and it is likely to leave four seats for its ally RJD.

Congress' Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra, campaign committee chief Kirti Azad, AICC in-charge of Delhi P C Chacko and NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan, will also campaign for various candidates in the high-stakes poll battle. Chopra's daughter Shivani Chopra — Congress candidate for the Kalkaji Assembly constituency — has already started campaigning and on Wednesday was seen campaigning in the A Block double storey Kalkaji.

Former chief ministers Harish Rawat and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior leaders Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad, are also among the star campaigners.

Former Union minister Shashi Tharoor, who has been aggressively taking on the AAP and had launched the party's campaign in Delhi, will also come out in support of various candidates for the party.