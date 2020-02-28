Sonia deputes 5-member team to visit riot-affected areas, submit a detailed report

Top
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday deputed a five-member team to visit the riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi and submit a report to her after assessing the situation there.

The delegation comprises AICC General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, AICC in-charge Delhi Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana PCC chief Kumari Selja, Ex-MP Tariq Anwar, and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

The team has been asked to submit a "detailed report to the Congress President immediately", the statement said.

The death toll in Delhi's communal violence rose to 39 on Friday.

PTI

