Sonia deputes 5-member team to visit riot-affected areas, submit a detailed report
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday deputed a five-member team to visit the riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi and submit a report to her after assessing the situation there.
The delegation comprises AICC General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, AICC in-charge Delhi Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana PCC chief Kumari Selja, Ex-MP Tariq Anwar, and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.
The Congress president has deputed a delegation of party leaders to visit the riot-affected areas in the National Capital of Delhi and asked the leaders to assess the situation emanating from the mindless violence in riot-affected areas and its after-effects, the party said in a statement.
The team has been asked to submit a "detailed report to the Congress President immediately", the statement said.
The death toll in Delhi's communal violence rose to 39 on Friday.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to 42, MHA lifts Section...28 Feb 2020 10:45 AM GMT
WB Guv condemns violence in Delhi28 Feb 2020 10:17 AM GMT
Will make Maha free of single-use plastic by May 1: Aaditya28 Feb 2020 10:14 AM GMT
TN CM seeks Centre''s help to evacuate fishermen stranded in...28 Feb 2020 9:23 AM GMT
Shruti Haasan admits to getting plastic surgery28 Feb 2020 9:20 AM GMT