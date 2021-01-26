Son dead and father critical, police suspect suffocation due to burning of tyres to keep from cold

Ghaziabad: A teenager died while his father has been admitted to hospital in a critical condition after they were found unconscious in their house in Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad on Monday morning.



As per police, the deceased has been identified as Tarun Kumar, a resident of Bihar while his father Mitthan is admitted to the hospital. A senior police officer said that the father-son duo runs a food stall in Ghaziabad.

"Both were sleeping inside their house comprising single room and had set a couple of tyres on fire which they kept inside the room. We suspect that both of them might have suffocated. While the boy died, his father is critical," the officer added.

"The matter came to light around 8 am when the neighbours went to check on them but they didn't open gate. Police was informed and upon opening the gate, we found them lying unconscious inside the room," said Vishnu Kaushik, SHO of Sahibabad police station while adding that the victims were rushed to nearby hospital where doctors declared the boy dead on arrival while his father has been admitted.

The officer further said that the room where they were found does not have ventilation for the fumes to escape. "We have sent the body for autopsy and reports are awaited," the SHO

added.