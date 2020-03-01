Some signs of normalcy in riot-hit areas

New Delhi: Amid uneasy calm, residents are trying to return to their normal life after seeing a series of violence in North East Delhi. Several shops and establishments were resuming their businesses and people coming back to work. Locals came out of their homes to buy groceries, fruits and other items of daily need.



"It will take a lot of time to build the area," said a 25-year-old youth whose vehicle was burnt by rioters during the violence. Another resident living in street number 25 of Mustafabad area said that residents are helping each other by arranging food, money and other necessary commodities. Meanwhile, a group of Sikh community also reached the Mustafabad and started distributing the relief item to residents who were affected during the riot.

There was a heavy presence of forces in the area. Residents were also seen interacting with the forces. Shiraj, a resident of Mustafabad said that they have rescued 800 residents from riot-hit areas and they are being provided with necessary help. "Blocks have been burnt by rioters in the area. People are afraid and tensed," he said. From the morning, various vehicles carrying food items reached the area and the volunteers started distributing the items.

According to residents, the labourers who were returning on the day of violence in the area where the victims. They were brutally attacked by the mob in the area. "Bodies were lying everywhere whether it was road or canals in the area. The scene was horrific," a resident said. Haji Mohammad Yunus (MLA Mustfabad) also appealed people for peace in the area.

Meanwhile, in Babarpur-Maujpur area, residents came out from their homes to buy necessary commodities. "After the violence, we have a sleepless night. I just hope that peace will prevail," said Aarti, a resident of Ghonda. According to Delhi Police, they have registered 254 cases including 41 cases of Arms Act.