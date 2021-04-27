Some docs speak of 'VIP' culture blocking beds for those in need

New Delhi: Doctors and healthcare providers at Delhi hospitals currently overburdened with COVID-19 and lack of essential resources including oxygen supply now claim that relatives of politicians and other influential people are occupying hospital beds even when they don't need them amid a shortage of hospital beds with ICU/ventilator or oxygen facility.



Dr Arun Yadav, HOD Orthopedics, Hindu Rao Hospital (a COVID-19 facility) said, "Our 10 ICU/oxygen beds are full so there is no vacancy. We are getting oxygen supply every few days, last we received it on Friday. We wanted to expand our capacity to 350 beds (from 200 at present) and we scheduled to get a full tank of oxygen supply. But we got only half a tank so we were unable to expand capacity. 40 percent of our staff has been knocked out of action due to COVID-19. Most of them are recovering at home".

"Doctors had approached the hospital and MCD administration for a couple of dedicated beds in a ward where doctors and other healthcare workers could recover from COVID-19. However, the plea was unsuccessful because of the fear that if politicians come to know of the facility, they will get their relatives admitted there also. As it is, whichever patient is getting admitted here, is personally admitted after approval from Dr Anu Kapoor (Medical Superintendent). Without her approval, even HOD Medicine cannot currently admit any patient. Whoever comes with a letter from a councillor gets admitted".

A Pediatrics Junior Resident at AIIMS also took to Twitter on Sunday to describe how blocking of beds by patients who don't require them, takes away life-saving healthcare resources from those who need them the most. "... Beds in AIIMS are vacant but shown occupied by people in private wards having just fever. Won't name the Politicians. While my father — an Indian Air Force officer, fighting for this country for the past 30 year- denied a bed. I have myself served (at) AIIMS for (the) past 10 years. Still can't get my father admitted to Trauma Centre... His room air saturation is 70%. He has Leukemia. Ferritin and CRP through the roof(7500, 650). I'm begging everyone to no avail. Nothing, nada. Zilch".